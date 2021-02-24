Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €99.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.54 ($122.99).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €98.95 ($116.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.69. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

