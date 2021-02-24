Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EADSY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

