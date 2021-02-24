Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.42. 31,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.