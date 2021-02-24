Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.