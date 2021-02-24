Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $4.73 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $13.01 million and $4.73 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00257945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00109764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

