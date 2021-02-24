Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,194.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,205.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.