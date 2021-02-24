Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $166.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.