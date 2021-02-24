Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $683.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

