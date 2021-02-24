All Sports Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $289,753.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

