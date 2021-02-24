Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $130.65 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.56% of National Vision worth $130,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

