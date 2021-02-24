Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $160.40 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $160,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

