Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $137,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after acquiring an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GATX by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,580 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE GATX opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

