Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.69% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $140,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.