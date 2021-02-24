Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 47,450 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $153,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,226.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

