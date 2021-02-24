Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 70,157 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $146,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $380.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

