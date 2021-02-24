AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

