Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 6%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.12. 892,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,487,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

