Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland Sells 6,543 Shares of Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $39,519.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.