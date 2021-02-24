Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 60,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

