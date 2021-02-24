AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.23. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,687. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.91. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

