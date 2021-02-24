AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,477. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

