Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

