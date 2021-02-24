AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$23.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark increased their price target on AltaGas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TSE ALA traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.06. The company had a trading volume of 898,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,060. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

