Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Alteryx stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. 13,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -379.37, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,293,971 shares of company stock worth $262,318,227. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

