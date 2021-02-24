Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.20. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,824 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

About Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.