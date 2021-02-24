Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

