Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.18

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 7403531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

