Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Plans $1.50 — Dividend

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Altus Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.4%.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $915.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.