Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $11.57. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 5,753 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.