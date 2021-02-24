American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.