American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

