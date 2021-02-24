American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.