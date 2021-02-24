American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.7, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

American Software stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,194. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

