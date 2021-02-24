American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

