American Well Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Well in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last quarter.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

