American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

