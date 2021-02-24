AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $123.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $106.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

