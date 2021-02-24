AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

