Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.23

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

