Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $67.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.02 million and the lowest is $59.30 million. Amyris posted sales of $40.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $164.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.