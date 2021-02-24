ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.65. ANA shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 5,851 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

