Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $24.18 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

