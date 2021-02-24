Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 515,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,181 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,822. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

