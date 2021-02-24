Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.23) and the lowest is ($3.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.85) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($11.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 641,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,933. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

