Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 34,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,131. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

