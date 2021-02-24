Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares valued at $1,512,485. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

