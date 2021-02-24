Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,000. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.