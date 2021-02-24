Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce sales of $794.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the highest is $800.79 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

