Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.93). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,548. The company has a market capitalization of $774.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.