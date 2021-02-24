Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Stepan reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stepan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stepan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 1,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.